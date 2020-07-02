All apartments in Plano
4249 Stanton Boulevard
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:30 AM

4249 Stanton Boulevard

4249 Stanton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4249 Stanton Boulevard, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4249 Staton Blvd, Plano, TX 75093
This is a true gem at a great location. Wood floors, plantation shutters through out. All wood or tile flooring. Master bath totally updated. Tub removed now a large marble shower & additional sit down make up area. New vanities and lighting, marble counters, custom closet system. White kitchen cabinets with granite and tile flooring, bosh dishwasher, oven and microwave, refrigerator and washer, dryer are included. Landscaped side patio for quiet evenings & a second patio off master bed. Updated heat and air. Energy efficient windows. Walking distance to elementary. It has an additional room which can be used as a home office, nursery etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 Stanton Boulevard have any available units?
4249 Stanton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 Stanton Boulevard have?
Some of 4249 Stanton Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 Stanton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Stanton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Stanton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Stanton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4249 Stanton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Stanton Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4249 Stanton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4249 Stanton Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Stanton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4249 Stanton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4249 Stanton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4249 Stanton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Stanton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4249 Stanton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

