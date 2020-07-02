4249 Stanton Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4249 Staton Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

This is a true gem at a great location. Wood floors, plantation shutters through out. All wood or tile flooring. Master bath totally updated. Tub removed now a large marble shower & additional sit down make up area. New vanities and lighting, marble counters, custom closet system. White kitchen cabinets with granite and tile flooring, bosh dishwasher, oven and microwave, refrigerator and washer, dryer are included. Landscaped side patio for quiet evenings & a second patio off master bed. Updated heat and air. Energy efficient windows. Walking distance to elementary. It has an additional room which can be used as a home office, nursery etc.