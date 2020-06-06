All apartments in Plano
4225 Creekstone Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:07 AM

4225 Creekstone Drive

4225 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Creekstone Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Living is easy - 1 story home on elevated corner lot updated with a soft contemporary feel with fixtures, brushed nickel hardware, carpet, ceramic tile. Split formal areas and entry with wood floors. Living room could make great study. Large family room with corner fireplace with gas logs. Sunny kitchen with tiled countertops, island,pantry, refrigerator,stainless steel microwave, range, double sink and garbage disposal opens to private patio. Private master suite has large walk in closet, dual vanities, separate shower. Solar screens on west windows. Large corner lot with patio and beds of apple, fig, peach, persimmon trees. Professionally landscaped front beds. Full lawn care provided. Near parks-trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
4225 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Creekstone Drive have?
Some of 4225 Creekstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Creekstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Creekstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4225 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Creekstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4225 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4225 Creekstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4225 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 Creekstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

