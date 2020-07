Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful one-story with loads of custom features. The kitchen has 42' cabinets, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting with flooring throughout with a brick floor in the master retreat. 3 car garage, upgraded sprinkler system. Walking distance to community swimming pool, tennis courts walking trails as well as monthly activities for residents of Stonewood Glen. Location, Location- steps away from jogging path, Plano Schools, including Plano West Senior High School.