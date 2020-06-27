Rent Calculator
Location
4208 Rockingham Way, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love this home from the moment you pull up to it. It has everything your family needs: great location, Plano ISD schools, and relaxing backyard with a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 Rockingham Way have any available units?
4208 Rockingham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4208 Rockingham Way have?
Some of 4208 Rockingham Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4208 Rockingham Way currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Rockingham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Rockingham Way pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Rockingham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4208 Rockingham Way offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Rockingham Way offers parking.
Does 4208 Rockingham Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 Rockingham Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Rockingham Way have a pool?
Yes, 4208 Rockingham Way has a pool.
Does 4208 Rockingham Way have accessible units?
No, 4208 Rockingham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Rockingham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Rockingham Way has units with dishwashers.
