4113 Blevins Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool media room

Beautiful, like new Lennar home in Plano ISD! Amazing location on corner lot that faces lush greenbelt and across the street to the right, the community pool and clubhouse! Enjoy this spacious, open layout with a formal dining, game room, study, media & covered patio. Media room has a 120” projector with screen and in-wall surround sound speakers. Features an open, luxurious kitchen with 42in cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cooktop and giant two-level island equipt with bar top, sink and plenty of additional space and prep area. Enjoy low energy bills with this Energy Star Certified home and quick access to major highways!