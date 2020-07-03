All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
4113 Blevins Lane
4113 Blevins Lane

Location

4113 Blevins Ln, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
media room
Beautiful, like new Lennar home in Plano ISD! Amazing location on corner lot that faces lush greenbelt and across the street to the right, the community pool and clubhouse! Enjoy this spacious, open layout with a formal dining, game room, study, media & covered patio. Media room has a 120” projector with screen and in-wall surround sound speakers. Features an open, luxurious kitchen with 42in cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cooktop and giant two-level island equipt with bar top, sink and plenty of additional space and prep area. Enjoy low energy bills with this Energy Star Certified home and quick access to major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Blevins Lane have any available units?
4113 Blevins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Blevins Lane have?
Some of 4113 Blevins Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Blevins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Blevins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Blevins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Blevins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4113 Blevins Lane offer parking?
No, 4113 Blevins Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4113 Blevins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Blevins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Blevins Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Blevins Lane has a pool.
Does 4113 Blevins Lane have accessible units?
No, 4113 Blevins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Blevins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Blevins Lane has units with dishwashers.

