Great Value in this Los Rios neighborhood, close proximity to PISD schools, Los Rio Country Club and more. You couldn't get any better than this. New paint and carpet throughout. This one won't last long......
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 Angelina Drive have any available units?
4107 Angelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Angelina Drive have?
Some of 4107 Angelina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Angelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Angelina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.