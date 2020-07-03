All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4016 Wind Dance Circle

4016 Wind Dance Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Wind Dance Circle, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
4016 Wind Dance Circle Available 06/01/20 North Facing Highland home with stone elevation. Extremely well maintained. - North Facing Highland home with stone elevation. Extremely well maintained. Fresh paint. Curved stairs & high ceilings in porch. Formal dining, Game & Media rm. Open kitchen to family with Granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash. Huge island, lots of cabinet space, SS appliances, gas cooktop. Spacious breakfast area. Refrigerator stays. Desk space in kitchen, custom deep sink. Huge walk-in pantry. Living room with marvelous stone fireplace. Huge laundry. Walk-in master closet. Three large bedrms upstairs. Roof 2 yrs old. Recenty replaced water heaters, new dishwasher. Extended back patio. 8 security HD camera. Three car garage. Walk to school. Community park & playground.Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners.Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

(RLNE4845232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Wind Dance Circle have any available units?
4016 Wind Dance Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Wind Dance Circle have?
Some of 4016 Wind Dance Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Wind Dance Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Wind Dance Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Wind Dance Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Wind Dance Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Wind Dance Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Wind Dance Circle offers parking.
Does 4016 Wind Dance Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Wind Dance Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Wind Dance Circle have a pool?
No, 4016 Wind Dance Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Wind Dance Circle have accessible units?
No, 4016 Wind Dance Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Wind Dance Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Wind Dance Circle has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

