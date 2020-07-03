Amenities

4016 Wind Dance Circle Available 06/01/20 North Facing Highland home with stone elevation. Extremely well maintained. - North Facing Highland home with stone elevation. Extremely well maintained. Fresh paint. Curved stairs & high ceilings in porch. Formal dining, Game & Media rm. Open kitchen to family with Granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash. Huge island, lots of cabinet space, SS appliances, gas cooktop. Spacious breakfast area. Refrigerator stays. Desk space in kitchen, custom deep sink. Huge walk-in pantry. Living room with marvelous stone fireplace. Huge laundry. Walk-in master closet. Three large bedrms upstairs. Roof 2 yrs old. Recenty replaced water heaters, new dishwasher. Extended back patio. 8 security HD camera. Three car garage. Walk to school. Community park & playground.Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners.Apply at VPRealtyServices.com



