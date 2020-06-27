3932 Sunflower Lane

Amenities
Just upgraded!! BRAND NEW bamboo floor, FRESH painting!!!BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer!!BRAND NEW Blinders!!!BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED with designer kitchen, granite counters, large custom-island, double ovens, eat-in kitchen, & stainless appliances. Updated lighting & fixtures, Lovely designer colors, HUGE Sunroom with tons of windows makes perfect flower room. Oversized master suite with sitting area and WBFP. TWO living areas, built-in bookshelves, NEW HVAC, plus many more updates! refrigerator included! must see!