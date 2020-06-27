All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

3932 Sunflower Lane

3932 Sunflower Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Sunflower Ln, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just upgraded!! BRAND NEW bamboo floor, FRESH painting!!!BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer!!BRAND NEW Blinders!!!BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED with designer kitchen, granite counters, large custom-island, double ovens, eat-in kitchen, & stainless appliances. Updated lighting & fixtures, Lovely designer colors, HUGE Sunroom with tons of windows makes perfect flower room. Oversized master suite with sitting area and WBFP. TWO living areas, built-in bookshelves, NEW HVAC, plus many more updates! refrigerator included! must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have any available units?
3932 Sunflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Sunflower Lane have?
Some of 3932 Sunflower Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Sunflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Sunflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Sunflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3932 Sunflower Lane offers parking.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 Sunflower Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have a pool?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 Sunflower Lane has units with dishwashers.

