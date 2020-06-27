3932 Sunflower Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just upgraded!! BRAND NEW bamboo floor, FRESH painting!!!BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer!!BRAND NEW Blinders!!!BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED with designer kitchen, granite counters, large custom-island, double ovens, eat-in kitchen, & stainless appliances. Updated lighting & fixtures, Lovely designer colors, HUGE Sunroom with tons of windows makes perfect flower room. Oversized master suite with sitting area and WBFP. TWO living areas, built-in bookshelves, NEW HVAC, plus many more updates! refrigerator included! must see!