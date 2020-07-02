Rent Calculator
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3932 Capricorn Court
3932 Capricorn Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3932 Capricorn Court, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3932 Capricorn Court have any available units?
3932 Capricorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3932 Capricorn Court have?
Some of 3932 Capricorn Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3932 Capricorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Capricorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Capricorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 3932 Capricorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3932 Capricorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 3932 Capricorn Court offers parking.
Does 3932 Capricorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Capricorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Capricorn Court have a pool?
Yes, 3932 Capricorn Court has a pool.
Does 3932 Capricorn Court have accessible units?
No, 3932 Capricorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Capricorn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 Capricorn Court has units with dishwashers.
