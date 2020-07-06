3920 Malton Drive

Amenities

*LEASE PENDINGt* 1 story updated 4BR-2 Bath,Wonderful home near great schools & Russell Creek Park. Neat and clean. Granite counter tops in kitchen with breakfast bar, smooth Electric cooktop,cute breakfast area adjoining family room. Wood floor in Family. Stacked Formals, Nice Backyard. 4th BR with closet has French door can be Study. Nice size Master Bedroom & 2 additional Bedrooms. Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator is included in Rental price. Exemplary Plano School : Wyatt-Rice-Jasper-Plano West. HOW TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR INSTRUCTIONS*, tenants can apply online after we prescreen.app fee $45. Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email,will let you know how to apply online.