All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3920 Malton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3920 Malton Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:44 AM

3920 Malton Drive

3920 Malton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3920 Malton Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*LEASE PENDINGt* 1 story updated 4BR-2 Bath,Wonderful home near great schools & Russell Creek Park. Neat and clean. Granite counter tops in kitchen with breakfast bar, smooth Electric cooktop,cute breakfast area adjoining family room. Wood floor in Family. Stacked Formals, Nice Backyard. 4th BR with closet has French door can be Study. Nice size Master Bedroom & 2 additional Bedrooms. Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator is included in Rental price. Exemplary Plano School : Wyatt-Rice-Jasper-Plano West. HOW TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR INSTRUCTIONS*, tenants can apply online after we prescreen.app fee $45. Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email,will let you know how to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Malton Drive have any available units?
3920 Malton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Malton Drive have?
Some of 3920 Malton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Malton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Malton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Malton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Malton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3920 Malton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Malton Drive offers parking.
Does 3920 Malton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Malton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Malton Drive have a pool?
No, 3920 Malton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Malton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3920 Malton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Malton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Malton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District