3918 San Mateo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spotless, remodeled & gorgeous includes weekly lawn service as this is the most move-in ready one story you will find in West Plano! Spotless 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car, half duplex w split master. Lg. & open eat-in kitchen. UPDATES: granite in kitchen, baths & wet bar, refinished cabinets, designer Camel-color paint w cream trim, faucets & sinks, fixtures, oil-bronze knobs, 2-in blinds, cook top, MW, dbl ovens, mostly tile except bedrooms. Walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms. NO smoking, NO pets. Tenants bring their own Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator. Realtor to meet as this is tenant occupied: call for showings.