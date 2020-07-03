All apartments in Plano
3918 San Mateo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3918 San Mateo Drive

3918 San Mateo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3918 San Mateo Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spotless, remodeled & gorgeous includes weekly lawn service as this is the most move-in ready one story you will find in West Plano! Spotless 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car, half duplex w split master. Lg. & open eat-in kitchen. UPDATES: granite in kitchen, baths & wet bar, refinished cabinets, designer Camel-color paint w cream trim, faucets & sinks, fixtures, oil-bronze knobs, 2-in blinds, cook top, MW, dbl ovens, mostly tile except bedrooms. Walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms. NO smoking, NO pets. Tenants bring their own Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator. Realtor to meet as this is tenant occupied: call for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
3918 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 San Mateo Drive have?
Some of 3918 San Mateo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3918 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 San Mateo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3918 San Mateo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3918 San Mateo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3918 San Mateo Drive offers parking.
Does 3918 San Mateo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 San Mateo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 San Mateo Drive have a pool?
No, 3918 San Mateo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3918 San Mateo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3918 San Mateo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 San Mateo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 San Mateo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

