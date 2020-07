Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

STATELY HOUSE IN ESTATES OF FOREST CREEK, 5 BEDROOM 3 LIVING AREAS WITH 3 CAR GARAGE, PIE SHAPED LOT WITH POOL AND SPA. SECLUDED CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD. OUTDOOR KITCHEN, MATURE LANDSCAPING AND PRIVATE COURTYARD. GAME ROOM OR MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS.FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER,BOOKCASES.LOTS OF EXTRAS, 3 TVS, FRIDGE, Kitchen has New Granite COUNTERS. Just come AND ENJOY.