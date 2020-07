Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful, pristine, renovated West Plano house! 4 bedrooms + game room with attached full bathroom. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Retreat to your master suite with renovated bath and separate shower. Yard is breathtaking with in ground pool and deck. Many upgrades - including new windows and luxury floors.



(RLNE5142452)