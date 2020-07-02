All apartments in Plano
3904 Pilot Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3904 Pilot Drive

3904 Pilot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Pilot Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Elegant Drees custom home designed in the style & sophistication offering Over $45k upgrades & designer features in Plano's famous Estates of Russell Creek. Gorgeous Wood floors from entry, hall way, formal living, formal dining to the Family. Upgraded French doors between Formal living and Formal dining. Gourmet kitchen features NEW Granite counters, New stone backsplashes, island, 42 in new stained cabinets Spacious master suite with NEW granite counters! Upstairs has Huge Gameroom along with 3 other bedrooms . 4Beds, 3.5 baths, 3 living &2.5 Car Garage.Amazing 183 Acres Park, community pool, tennis, playground and the most wanted W Plano schools: Wyatt Elementary. Rice Middle, Jasper High and Plano West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Pilot Drive have any available units?
3904 Pilot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Pilot Drive have?
Some of 3904 Pilot Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Pilot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Pilot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Pilot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Pilot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3904 Pilot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Pilot Drive offers parking.
Does 3904 Pilot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Pilot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Pilot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3904 Pilot Drive has a pool.
Does 3904 Pilot Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 Pilot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Pilot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Pilot Drive has units with dishwashers.

