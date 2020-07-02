3904 Pilot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool garage tennis court

Elegant Drees custom home designed in the style & sophistication offering Over $45k upgrades & designer features in Plano's famous Estates of Russell Creek. Gorgeous Wood floors from entry, hall way, formal living, formal dining to the Family. Upgraded French doors between Formal living and Formal dining. Gourmet kitchen features NEW Granite counters, New stone backsplashes, island, 42 in new stained cabinets Spacious master suite with NEW granite counters! Upstairs has Huge Gameroom along with 3 other bedrooms . 4Beds, 3.5 baths, 3 living &2.5 Car Garage.Amazing 183 Acres Park, community pool, tennis, playground and the most wanted W Plano schools: Wyatt Elementary. Rice Middle, Jasper High and Plano West.