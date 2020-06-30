All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:56 PM

3901 Burnley Drive

3901 Burnley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Burnley Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 + 2.5 in Plano. Come see this fully updated home in the heart of Plano. The home boasts great updates throughout with wet areas and living area refreshes all around. This home features hardwood floors throughout along with a warm beautiful tile entry and tile fireplace to help you settle into the home's main living area. There are also multiple uses for the flex and dining rooms as well that will make this home highly desirable to almost anyone looking. Application instructions are included in supplementals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Burnley Drive have any available units?
3901 Burnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Burnley Drive have?
Some of 3901 Burnley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Burnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Burnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Burnley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Burnley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3901 Burnley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Burnley Drive offers parking.
Does 3901 Burnley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Burnley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Burnley Drive have a pool?
No, 3901 Burnley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Burnley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3901 Burnley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Burnley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Burnley Drive has units with dishwashers.

