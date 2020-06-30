Gorgeous 4 + 2.5 in Plano. Come see this fully updated home in the heart of Plano. The home boasts great updates throughout with wet areas and living area refreshes all around. This home features hardwood floors throughout along with a warm beautiful tile entry and tile fireplace to help you settle into the home's main living area. There are also multiple uses for the flex and dining rooms as well that will make this home highly desirable to almost anyone looking. Application instructions are included in supplementals.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3901 Burnley Drive have any available units?
3901 Burnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Burnley Drive have?
Some of 3901 Burnley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Burnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Burnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.