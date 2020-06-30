3901 Burnley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 + 2.5 in Plano. Come see this fully updated home in the heart of Plano. The home boasts great updates throughout with wet areas and living area refreshes all around. This home features hardwood floors throughout along with a warm beautiful tile entry and tile fireplace to help you settle into the home's main living area. There are also multiple uses for the flex and dining rooms as well that will make this home highly desirable to almost anyone looking. Application instructions are included in supplementals.