Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Excellent and quite neighborhood! One story 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. One bedroom and bath split from master. Large family room+ a morning room, breakfast & formal dining. Laminate flooring in living, dining, hall & master. Open floor and lots of light with vaulted ceilings. Great backyard with pool for entertaining or morning coffee. Pool services not included. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!