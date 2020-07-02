3809 Rock Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

EASY QUALIFICATION BASE ON STRONG INCOME. Available for move in now. Impeccable 1.5 stories with spacious study , 4 beds and 3 full baths, 2 livings plus game room upstairs can convert to 5th bedroom. Walking distance to Oak Point Park and community pool. Beautiful view of July 4th fire work and Annual balloon festival in September from home. Absolutely stunning both inside & out. Home loaded with professional quality upgrades such as bamboo wood floors throughout home except bedrooms, upgrades kitchen back splash and cabinets with crown molding, water filter system, new roof, new AC. Access to Plano recreation center. INCLUDED REFRIGERATOR