All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3809 Rock Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3809 Rock Trail
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:59 AM

3809 Rock Trail

3809 Rock Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3809 Rock Trail, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
EASY QUALIFICATION BASE ON STRONG INCOME. Available for move in now. Impeccable 1.5 stories with spacious study , 4 beds and 3 full baths, 2 livings plus game room upstairs can convert to 5th bedroom. Walking distance to Oak Point Park and community pool. Beautiful view of July 4th fire work and Annual balloon festival in September from home. Absolutely stunning both inside & out. Home loaded with professional quality upgrades such as bamboo wood floors throughout home except bedrooms, upgrades kitchen back splash and cabinets with crown molding, water filter system, new roof, new AC. Access to Plano recreation center. INCLUDED REFRIGERATOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Rock Trail have any available units?
3809 Rock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Rock Trail have?
Some of 3809 Rock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Rock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Rock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Rock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Rock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3809 Rock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Rock Trail offers parking.
Does 3809 Rock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Rock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Rock Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3809 Rock Trail has a pool.
Does 3809 Rock Trail have accessible units?
No, 3809 Rock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Rock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Rock Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District