Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful home comes with all hardwood floor, 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas in Ridgeview Park surrounded by acres of parks. Large master bedroom is on first floor with bath and walk in closet. Second floor has a media room with 3 huge bedrooms. Close to all schools, shopping mall, grocery, movie, gyms, and easy access to all major highways.