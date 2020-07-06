All apartments in Plano
3708 Trilogy Drive

3708 Trilogy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Trilogy Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,217 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Trilogy Drive have any available units?
3708 Trilogy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Trilogy Drive have?
Some of 3708 Trilogy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Trilogy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Trilogy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Trilogy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Trilogy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Trilogy Drive offer parking?
No, 3708 Trilogy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Trilogy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Trilogy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Trilogy Drive have a pool?
No, 3708 Trilogy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Trilogy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3708 Trilogy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Trilogy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Trilogy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

