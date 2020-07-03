Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3701 Legendary Lane
Location
3701 Legendary Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Large 5 bedroom 3+bath home. Master down with remaining bedrooms split upstairs, separated by a large game room. Large gourmet kitchen with eat in breakfast area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3701 Legendary Lane have any available units?
3701 Legendary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3701 Legendary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Legendary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Legendary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3701 Legendary Lane offer parking?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Legendary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Legendary Lane have a pool?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Legendary Lane have accessible units?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Legendary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Legendary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Legendary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
