All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3701 Grifbrick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3701 Grifbrick Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:58 PM

3701 Grifbrick Drive

3701 Grifbrick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3701 Grifbrick Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Just in time for summer. Super pool with spa. Corner lot. Gorgeous landscaping and flower beds. Neutral colors, tastefully decorated and updated. Centrally located family room with fireplace, built-ins and wet bar, and wall of windows overlooking pool. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, huge walk in pantry. Breakfast area has bay window, special carousel ceiling treatment, breakfast bar, and overlooks pool. Formal dining room is currently set up as cozy media room. Split bedroom great for guests has it's own bath. Private board on board fenced back yard has grassy area beside pool and home. Owner provides pool service. Second refrigerator in garage stays also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Grifbrick Drive have any available units?
3701 Grifbrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Grifbrick Drive have?
Some of 3701 Grifbrick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Grifbrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Grifbrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Grifbrick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Grifbrick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3701 Grifbrick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Grifbrick Drive offers parking.
Does 3701 Grifbrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Grifbrick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Grifbrick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Grifbrick Drive has a pool.
Does 3701 Grifbrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 Grifbrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Grifbrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Grifbrick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District