3701 Grifbrick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Just in time for summer. Super pool with spa. Corner lot. Gorgeous landscaping and flower beds. Neutral colors, tastefully decorated and updated. Centrally located family room with fireplace, built-ins and wet bar, and wall of windows overlooking pool. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, huge walk in pantry. Breakfast area has bay window, special carousel ceiling treatment, breakfast bar, and overlooks pool. Formal dining room is currently set up as cozy media room. Split bedroom great for guests has it's own bath. Private board on board fenced back yard has grassy area beside pool and home. Owner provides pool service. Second refrigerator in garage stays also.