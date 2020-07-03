All apartments in Plano
3632 Glenhome Drive

3632 Glenhome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Glenhome Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Well Maintained home in the heart of Plano,Frisco ISD with lot of upgrades including hardwood flooring,custom light fixtures,upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets,under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and upgraded carpet upstairs.The decorative stone elevation at the fireplace all the way to ceiling enhances the living room giving a grandeur look.The home features an open layout with high vaulted ceilings,lot of natural light,with a guest bedroom and full bath downstairs and beautiful wood staircase with upgraded railings.The media room is prewired and insulated well enough to be sound proof.Garage pre wired for electric charging.Great location near to retail and shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Glenhome Drive have any available units?
3632 Glenhome Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Glenhome Drive have?
Some of 3632 Glenhome Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Glenhome Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Glenhome Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Glenhome Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Glenhome Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3632 Glenhome Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Glenhome Drive offers parking.
Does 3632 Glenhome Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Glenhome Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Glenhome Drive have a pool?
No, 3632 Glenhome Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Glenhome Drive have accessible units?
No, 3632 Glenhome Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Glenhome Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Glenhome Drive has units with dishwashers.

