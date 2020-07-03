3632 Glenhome Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Well Maintained home in the heart of Plano,Frisco ISD with lot of upgrades including hardwood flooring,custom light fixtures,upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets,under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and upgraded carpet upstairs.The decorative stone elevation at the fireplace all the way to ceiling enhances the living room giving a grandeur look.The home features an open layout with high vaulted ceilings,lot of natural light,with a guest bedroom and full bath downstairs and beautiful wood staircase with upgraded railings.The media room is prewired and insulated well enough to be sound proof.Garage pre wired for electric charging.Great location near to retail and shopping and schools.