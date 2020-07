Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Walk to Exemplary Middle school and Community Park. You would love this absolutely great location and neighborhood for your family! Wood floors and ceramic title throughout the first floor, granite counters in kitchen, center island, open to family room. Master and 2nd bedroom down. 3 bedrooms and huge game room up. Nice size grassy backyard. Close to 121 and toll way. Few mins drive to shopping and dinning.