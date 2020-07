Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities basketball court playground pool pet friendly

Great open floor plan! No Carpet, all hard surface wood-like & tile flooring. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. Split bedrooms. Community pool, playground and basketball court. Fence is in process of being replaced.

Pets considered on case by case basis - No Cats.