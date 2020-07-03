3604 Talisman Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful and well-maintained brick single family home with 3 bed and 2 & half bath. Open floor plan, A huge living and family room with vaulted ceiling.Full of places that have nice exposure to natural sunlight. Upgrades include hardwood flooring in the entire house, ceramic tiles, crown molding, spacious cabinets, & granite counters. beautiful fenced backyard with a cabin. Great neighborhood and school with Plano community recreation center, a few blocks away. HOA fee includes access to Biltmore Swim & Racquet Club.