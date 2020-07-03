All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:13 AM

3604 Talisman Trail

3604 Talisman Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Talisman Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and well-maintained brick single family home with 3 bed and 2 & half bath. Open floor plan, A huge living and family room with vaulted ceiling.Full of places that have nice exposure to natural sunlight. Upgrades include hardwood flooring in the entire house, ceramic tiles, crown molding, spacious cabinets, & granite counters. beautiful fenced backyard with a cabin. Great neighborhood and school with Plano community recreation center, a few blocks away. HOA fee includes access to Biltmore Swim & Racquet Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Talisman Trail have any available units?
3604 Talisman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Talisman Trail have?
Some of 3604 Talisman Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Talisman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Talisman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Talisman Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Talisman Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3604 Talisman Trail offer parking?
No, 3604 Talisman Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3604 Talisman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Talisman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Talisman Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3604 Talisman Trail has a pool.
Does 3604 Talisman Trail have accessible units?
No, 3604 Talisman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Talisman Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Talisman Trail has units with dishwashers.

