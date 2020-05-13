All apartments in Plano
3601 Churchill Lane
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:50 PM

3601 Churchill Lane

3601 Churchill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Churchill Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished Short term rental available. Private Pool, with patio furniture and grills, Master bedroom with king size bed, 2 more guest bedrooms, sun room, formal dining, breakfast dining in kitchen, stocked kitchen with essentials and cooking tools,stocked coffee bar, garage game room area with air hockey and poker table, Smart TVs, Super Nintendo set up in living room with games. This home is furnished as a VRBO and ready for move in on short term rentals up to 6 months, longer term rental is negotiable.
Monthly Rental $3500 per mo. 3 months $2900 per mo. 6 months $2600 per mo. 12 months $2400 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Churchill Lane have any available units?
3601 Churchill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Churchill Lane have?
Some of 3601 Churchill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Churchill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Churchill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Churchill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Churchill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3601 Churchill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Churchill Lane offers parking.
Does 3601 Churchill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Churchill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Churchill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Churchill Lane has a pool.
Does 3601 Churchill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3601 Churchill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Churchill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Churchill Lane has units with dishwashers.

