3601 Churchill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Furnished Short term rental available. Private Pool, with patio furniture and grills, Master bedroom with king size bed, 2 more guest bedrooms, sun room, formal dining, breakfast dining in kitchen, stocked kitchen with essentials and cooking tools,stocked coffee bar, garage game room area with air hockey and poker table, Smart TVs, Super Nintendo set up in living room with games. This home is furnished as a VRBO and ready for move in on short term rentals up to 6 months, longer term rental is negotiable.

Monthly Rental $3500 per mo. 3 months $2900 per mo. 6 months $2600 per mo. 12 months $2400 per mo.