3525 Thorp Springs Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace game room

Stunning remodeled to a soft contemporary style: NEW all kitchen appliances, flooring, carpet, lighting, hardware paint and more. Open & bright 4 BR, 2.1 baths, 2 LA home in prestigious Spring Ridge offering exemplary Skaggs Elem & Rice Middle School. Oversized Master bedroom down with an amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Huge gameroom with 3 BR up. High ceiling family room with an elegant mantel & gas fire place & wall of windows. A minute walking distance to community pool. Must see!