3525 Thorp Springs Drive
3525 Thorp Springs Drive

3525 Thorp Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Thorp Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning remodeled to a soft contemporary style: NEW all kitchen appliances, flooring, carpet, lighting, hardware paint and more. Open & bright 4 BR, 2.1 baths, 2 LA home in prestigious Spring Ridge offering exemplary Skaggs Elem & Rice Middle School. Oversized Master bedroom down with an amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Huge gameroom with 3 BR up. High ceiling family room with an elegant mantel & gas fire place & wall of windows. A minute walking distance to community pool. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive have any available units?
3525 Thorp Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive have?
Some of 3525 Thorp Springs Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Thorp Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Thorp Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Thorp Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Thorp Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Thorp Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Thorp Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Thorp Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3525 Thorp Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Thorp Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Thorp Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

