IMMACULATE, WELL MAINTAINED! HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN & BRIGHT. New Wood Floor, New paint .Walking distance to elementary and middle schools.high ceiling and huge master bedroom. Granite counters .Excellent location, community pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have any available units?
3513 Dripping Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have?
Some of 3513 Dripping Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Dripping Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Dripping Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.