Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3513 Dripping Springs Drive

3513 Dripping Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Dripping Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE, WELL MAINTAINED! HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN & BRIGHT.
New Wood Floor, New paint .Walking distance to elementary and middle schools.high ceiling and huge master bedroom. Granite counters .Excellent location, community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have any available units?
3513 Dripping Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have?
Some of 3513 Dripping Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Dripping Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Dripping Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Dripping Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Dripping Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Dripping Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Dripping Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3513 Dripping Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Dripping Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Dripping Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Dripping Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

