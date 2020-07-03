All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:36 AM

3509 Pillar Drive

3509 Pillar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Pillar Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate home in W.Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools ! 4 bedrooms. The 4th bedroom has a huge walking closet and it is downstairs which could be use as a MIL bedroom, guest room or a study. Extended kitchen pantry, Granite kitchen counter, Nest thermostat, Gas stove, Laundry room has built-in cabinets. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi. Massive Master bedroom upstairs with 2 more bedrooms also upstairs. Backyard with stone firepit with gas logs. 2 or more years lease preference * PETS ARE A CASE BY CASE BASIS*

Property will be available to lease end of May 31 . House showing are only Monday to Friday from 4pm to 6pm & Saturday Sunday only from 4pm to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Pillar Drive have any available units?
3509 Pillar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Pillar Drive have?
Some of 3509 Pillar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Pillar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Pillar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Pillar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Pillar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Pillar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Pillar Drive offers parking.
Does 3509 Pillar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Pillar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Pillar Drive have a pool?
No, 3509 Pillar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Pillar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 Pillar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Pillar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Pillar Drive has units with dishwashers.

