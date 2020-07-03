3509 Pillar Drive

Amenities
Immaculate home in W.Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools ! 4 bedrooms. The 4th bedroom has a huge walking closet and it is downstairs which could be use as a MIL bedroom, guest room or a study. Extended kitchen pantry, Granite kitchen counter, Nest thermostat, Gas stove, Laundry room has built-in cabinets. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi. Massive Master bedroom upstairs with 2 more bedrooms also upstairs. Backyard with stone firepit with gas logs. 2 or more years lease preference * PETS ARE A CASE BY CASE BASIS*
Property will be available to lease end of May 31 . House showing are only Monday to Friday from 4pm to 6pm & Saturday Sunday only from 4pm to 5pm.