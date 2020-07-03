3508 Grand Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ready for move-in by Nov 1st 2019. Spacious home with Master down with 3 large bedrooms plus a game room up, 3 and half bath room. Family room features high ceilings, fireplace, is open to the kitchen. Large kitchen with GAS cooktop, center island, tons of cabinet space, breakfast area. Study and formal dining off the front entry. 3-car garage. Great location in Plano. Mathews Elementary. The entire house will be deep cleaned. Walk to exemplary elementary school, library, and Park. Don't miss it. the landlord will allow short lease (6 months)