3508 Flat Creek Drive

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home conveniently located in Plano near SH121 ! Great open floorplan with decorative fireplace in family room. Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Range and Corian Counters, open to family room! Spacious Master with walk in closet, dual sink, separate shower and garden tub. Home includes a large, extended patio, 2 car garage & sprinkler system. House faces large play area in the middle of the subdivision! Front yard maintenance included! Downstairs has fresh paint and carpet. You will love the convenience and location of this home. Top rated Frisco ISD schools.