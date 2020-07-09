All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3508 Flat Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3508 Flat Creek Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:39 PM

3508 Flat Creek Drive

3508 Flat Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3508 Flat Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home conveniently located in Plano near SH121 ! Great open floorplan with decorative fireplace in family room. Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Range and Corian Counters, open to family room! Spacious Master with walk in closet, dual sink, separate shower and garden tub. Home includes a large, extended patio, 2 car garage & sprinkler system. House faces large play area in the middle of the subdivision! Front yard maintenance included! Downstairs has fresh paint and carpet. You will love the convenience and location of this home. Top rated Frisco ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Flat Creek Drive have any available units?
3508 Flat Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Flat Creek Drive have?
Some of 3508 Flat Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Flat Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Flat Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Flat Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Flat Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3508 Flat Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Flat Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3508 Flat Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 Flat Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Flat Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3508 Flat Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Flat Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3508 Flat Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Flat Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Flat Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District