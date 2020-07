Amenities

Exceptional location for those commuters to Dallas and surrounding communities. Exemplary Plano Schools. Convenient to shopping malls, dining, entertainment and easy access to all freeways and toll roads. Interior has been freshly painted with granite counters in kitchen and laminate flooring just installed in family room and bedrooms. Ready for the new tenant. Applicants with credit score below 620 have to pay double deposit to be considered.