Plano, TX
344 Tallgrass Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:58 AM

344 Tallgrass Lane

344 Tallgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

344 Tallgrass Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bdrm, 3.1 bathrm corner lot townhome in Chase Oaks Village w PISD schools! The beautiful landscaped backyard w deck and pergola is perfect for those cool summer nights or you can cozy up by the custom designed fire pit! The first floor has a bedrm w private bathrm, open concept kitchen overlooking dining and living area plus powder bath. Kitchen updates include touch activated Delta faucet, LG FRIDGE INCLUDED, Samsung Oven Range, USB outlet, and under cabinet lighting. Upstairs is an extended living&game room w split layout of huge master bedrm w plenty of closet space and third bedrm perfect for privacy. Great location right near Highways, Shoppings, restaurants, markets, and more! Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Tallgrass Lane have any available units?
344 Tallgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Tallgrass Lane have?
Some of 344 Tallgrass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Tallgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
344 Tallgrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Tallgrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 344 Tallgrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 344 Tallgrass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 344 Tallgrass Lane offers parking.
Does 344 Tallgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Tallgrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Tallgrass Lane have a pool?
No, 344 Tallgrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 344 Tallgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 344 Tallgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Tallgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 Tallgrass Lane has units with dishwashers.

