344 Tallgrass Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fire pit game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

Stunning 3 bdrm, 3.1 bathrm corner lot townhome in Chase Oaks Village w PISD schools! The beautiful landscaped backyard w deck and pergola is perfect for those cool summer nights or you can cozy up by the custom designed fire pit! The first floor has a bedrm w private bathrm, open concept kitchen overlooking dining and living area plus powder bath. Kitchen updates include touch activated Delta faucet, LG FRIDGE INCLUDED, Samsung Oven Range, USB outlet, and under cabinet lighting. Upstairs is an extended living&game room w split layout of huge master bedrm w plenty of closet space and third bedrm perfect for privacy. Great location right near Highways, Shoppings, restaurants, markets, and more! Come see today!