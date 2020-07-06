3433 Lynbrook Drive

Amenities

Fully remodelled in 2017. New SS appliances, all bathrooms updated, fresh paint in and out, new carpet. Wet bar, Brick Gas Log Fireplace, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. HINKLEY Lighting! All new Faux Wood Blinds. HUNTER fans! Exotic Himalayan Moon granite in baths and Colonial Cream in kitchen! Upscale KRAUS plumbing. BN Hardware and Cab pulls. Elongated chair hgt KOHLER toilets. Large lot. Rear double garage. Beautiful Old Oak in front yard giving shade. Beautiful curb appeal. Lovely quiet Plano neighborhood. Close to all highways and Great PLANO SCHOOLS. Easy upscale shopping and restaurants. Fenced Yard. Lots of storage and plenty of cabinets give you space for everything! BEAUTIFULLY maintained.