3425 Tarkio Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Updated 3Bd 2Bth Beauty in Award Winning PISD! Fresh neutral paint inside & out. Laminate floors throughout, ceramic tile in wet areas. Eat in Kitchen updated with Granite, under mount sink with pull down faucet, updated cabinets, SS dishwasher & smooth top range. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, Updated hall bath with tub shower combo. Large Master BdRm has Private Bath with updated vanity and walk in shower. Updated HVAC, low E Windows, & tankless water heater. Full sized 2 car garage with opener. Large grassy fence yard with fruit trees and garden shed. Minutes to parks, schools, Dart, and HWY75. Online application, $50 per adult payable through PayPal. Check out the 3D walk tour.