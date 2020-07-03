All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM

3425 Tarkio Road

3425 Tarkio Road · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Tarkio Road, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3Bd 2Bth Beauty in Award Winning PISD! Fresh neutral paint inside & out. Laminate floors throughout, ceramic tile in wet areas. Eat in Kitchen updated with Granite, under mount sink with pull down faucet, updated cabinets, SS dishwasher & smooth top range. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, Updated hall bath with tub shower combo. Large Master BdRm has Private Bath with updated vanity and walk in shower. Updated HVAC, low E Windows, & tankless water heater. Full sized 2 car garage with opener. Large grassy fence yard with fruit trees and garden shed. Minutes to parks, schools, Dart, and HWY75. Online application, $50 per adult payable through PayPal. Check out the 3D walk tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Tarkio Road have any available units?
3425 Tarkio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Tarkio Road have?
Some of 3425 Tarkio Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Tarkio Road currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Tarkio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Tarkio Road pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Tarkio Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3425 Tarkio Road offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Tarkio Road offers parking.
Does 3425 Tarkio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Tarkio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Tarkio Road have a pool?
No, 3425 Tarkio Road does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Tarkio Road have accessible units?
No, 3425 Tarkio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Tarkio Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Tarkio Road has units with dishwashers.

