Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Was Model home with two fire place nice yard see from living game rm and master bedrm,huge kitchen with new granite counter top. lots build in two bedrm down two up,with 3 full bath, close to park and shop clean & update ready for move in new interior paint.