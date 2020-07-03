All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 3 2019

3424 Bright Star Way

3424 Bright Star Way · No Longer Available
Location

3424 Bright Star Way, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home! This bright and open 1.5 story in Timberbrook is perfect for you and yours. Great floorpan with 4 bedrooms on the first floor and bonus game room and half bath up. Carpet and roof was installed in 2018 and brand new granite countertop and sinks throughout. Large covered patio in the back yard is perfect to host BBQs. Great location close to shopping and restaurants. Schedule a tour and make it yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Bright Star Way have any available units?
3424 Bright Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 Bright Star Way have?
Some of 3424 Bright Star Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Bright Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Bright Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Bright Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 3424 Bright Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3424 Bright Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Bright Star Way offers parking.
Does 3424 Bright Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 Bright Star Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Bright Star Way have a pool?
No, 3424 Bright Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Bright Star Way have accessible units?
No, 3424 Bright Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Bright Star Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 Bright Star Way has units with dishwashers.

