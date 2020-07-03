Welcome home! This bright and open 1.5 story in Timberbrook is perfect for you and yours. Great floorpan with 4 bedrooms on the first floor and bonus game room and half bath up. Carpet and roof was installed in 2018 and brand new granite countertop and sinks throughout. Large covered patio in the back yard is perfect to host BBQs. Great location close to shopping and restaurants. Schedule a tour and make it yours today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3424 Bright Star Way have any available units?
3424 Bright Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 Bright Star Way have?
Some of 3424 Bright Star Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Bright Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Bright Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.