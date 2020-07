Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location location! Two story home conveniently located in West Plano on a corner lot! Designer paint, crown moldings, stainless steel appliances.Formal living & dining areas. Romantic master suite complemented by a sit area,crown mlding. One bedroom down, being used as home office. Serene bkyd with covered patio & deck.

Landlord is replacing all the carpet and putting beautiful wood floor on first floor. Brand new kitchen and Master bathroom will be completed soon for new tenant.