3409 Spring Mountain Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful home in highly desirable Plano Spring Ridge near Russell Creek Park. Two bedroom downstairs, 3 bedroom and game room upstairs. 4 full bath room. Well maintenance.High ceiling. Open plan with lot of natural light in living areas. Gorgeous updates in kitchen and master bath. Wood floors, high ceiling and dual staircases in living room. Newly installed fence,new paint,water heater & SS appliances. good location. Walk to park, swimming pool, elementary and middle school. Come and see, it won't last long!