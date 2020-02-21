All apartments in Plano
3409 Spring Mountain Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:12 AM

3409 Spring Mountain Drive

3409 Spring Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Spring Mountain Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful home in highly desirable Plano Spring Ridge near Russell Creek Park. Two bedroom downstairs, 3 bedroom and game room upstairs. 4 full bath room. Well maintenance.High ceiling. Open plan with lot of natural light in living areas. Gorgeous updates in kitchen and master bath. Wood floors, high ceiling and dual staircases in living room. Newly installed fence,new paint,water heater & SS appliances. good location. Walk to park, swimming pool, elementary and middle school. Come and see, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive have any available units?
3409 Spring Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive have?
Some of 3409 Spring Mountain Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Spring Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Spring Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Spring Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Spring Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 3409 Spring Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Spring Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3409 Spring Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Spring Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Spring Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Spring Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

