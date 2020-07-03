3403 Hilltop Lane

In the Heart of Plano at parker & Independence!! Open plan and no wasted space!! Large living room with fireplace and tall ceiling. Laminate wood floors. C-tile in the kitchen with 2 year old SS appliances including a beautiful refrigerator and a see thru to living room. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet!! Large Covered Patio! New backyard grass to be installed. Rent includes yard care! Still doing some work but shows well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
