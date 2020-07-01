All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3400 Westminster Drive

3400 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Westminster Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh and clean! 3 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot. Rooms are a great size! Garage has been converted to a flex space that can be a second living area, man cave, or bedroom. The finishing touches are being done on the new paint, carpet, redone bathrooms and Kitchen! All appliances are new and have just been installed, refrigerator included. Granite counters in the eat in kitchen! Landscaping is in progress and new sod will be put down as soon as weather permits and allows for growth. Owner has stated that they will be installing a 4' chain link fence around the backyard. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Westminster Drive have any available units?
3400 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 3400 Westminster Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3400 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Westminster Drive offers parking.
Does 3400 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Westminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 3400 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Westminster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

