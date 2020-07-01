3400 Westminster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh and clean! 3 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot. Rooms are a great size! Garage has been converted to a flex space that can be a second living area, man cave, or bedroom. The finishing touches are being done on the new paint, carpet, redone bathrooms and Kitchen! All appliances are new and have just been installed, refrigerator included. Granite counters in the eat in kitchen! Landscaping is in progress and new sod will be put down as soon as weather permits and allows for growth. Owner has stated that they will be installing a 4' chain link fence around the backyard. Come see it today!