Ready to move in. Huge corner lot. Den with stone fireplace. Formal dining could be part of den instead of dining. Eat in kitchen overlooks large yard. Kitchen counter top and flooring are almost new. Office-study with lovely plaque paneling, built in gun cabinet and storage. Could easily be 4th bedroom. Full bath in master. 19x10 foot covered patio perfect for relaxing or grilling. Privacy wood fence, metal posts . Very close to parker train station and bus stop.