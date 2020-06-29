All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3304 Robin Road
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:10 PM

3304 Robin Road

3304 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Robin Road, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Robin Road have any available units?
3304 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Robin Road have?
Some of 3304 Robin Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 3304 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3304 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Robin Road offers parking.
Does 3304 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 3304 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 3304 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.

