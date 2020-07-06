All apartments in Plano
3228 Verbena Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 8:19 AM

3228 Verbena Drive

3228 Verbena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Verbena Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located in the heart of W. Plano, this 3BR, 2baths, 2living Rm, 2DiningRm & 2CarGarage is now ready for occupancy. Minutes away from Hwy 75, George Bush Hwy and walking distance to all amenities-shopping, Employment, Dining Area, & Entertainment area. The formal Living, Dining & Family Rm has allergyFreeLaminateWoodFloor & New Carpet in all 3BR. MasterBath has 2Vanities, WIC & Separate Shower&Tub. One Small Pet no over 20 lbs is ok, No Smoking, No Eviction & No Criminal Records will be considered. AppFee is 50.00 per applicant 18yo & above. Req. 1moDep, FirstFullMonth upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Verbena Drive have any available units?
3228 Verbena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Verbena Drive have?
Some of 3228 Verbena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Verbena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Verbena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Verbena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Verbena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Verbena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Verbena Drive offers parking.
Does 3228 Verbena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Verbena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Verbena Drive have a pool?
No, 3228 Verbena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Verbena Drive have accessible units?
No, 3228 Verbena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Verbena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Verbena Drive has units with dishwashers.

