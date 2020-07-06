3228 Verbena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located in the heart of W. Plano, this 3BR, 2baths, 2living Rm, 2DiningRm & 2CarGarage is now ready for occupancy. Minutes away from Hwy 75, George Bush Hwy and walking distance to all amenities-shopping, Employment, Dining Area, & Entertainment area. The formal Living, Dining & Family Rm has allergyFreeLaminateWoodFloor & New Carpet in all 3BR. MasterBath has 2Vanities, WIC & Separate Shower&Tub. One Small Pet no over 20 lbs is ok, No Smoking, No Eviction & No Criminal Records will be considered. AppFee is 50.00 per applicant 18yo & above. Req. 1moDep, FirstFullMonth upon approval.