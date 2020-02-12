All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

3204 Upshire Court

3204 Upshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Upshire Court, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 beds • 2 baths, located in great PLANO ISD! Ideal for renters looking for lots of space inside and out, this property has open floor plan with a large kitchen, plenty of storage, high ceilings, attached two-car garage, tons of natural light. Front is beautifully manicured open green space, around back you can fire up grill and enjoy the covered patio with friends family in private. The master ensuite is equipped with a walk-in accessible Jacuzzi, featured throughout are updated (not pictured) hardware, curtains, fixtures, finishes. Situated in charming, quiet neighborhood near plethora of restaurants and walking biking paths, will be very easy to call this home, especially at this affordable monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Upshire Court have any available units?
3204 Upshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Upshire Court have?
Some of 3204 Upshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Upshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Upshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Upshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Upshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3204 Upshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Upshire Court offers parking.
Does 3204 Upshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Upshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Upshire Court have a pool?
No, 3204 Upshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Upshire Court have accessible units?
No, 3204 Upshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Upshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Upshire Court has units with dishwashers.

