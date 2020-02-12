3204 Upshire Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 beds • 2 baths, located in great PLANO ISD! Ideal for renters looking for lots of space inside and out, this property has open floor plan with a large kitchen, plenty of storage, high ceilings, attached two-car garage, tons of natural light. Front is beautifully manicured open green space, around back you can fire up grill and enjoy the covered patio with friends family in private. The master ensuite is equipped with a walk-in accessible Jacuzzi, featured throughout are updated (not pictured) hardware, curtains, fixtures, finishes. Situated in charming, quiet neighborhood near plethora of restaurants and walking biking paths, will be very easy to call this home, especially at this affordable monthly rent!