Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:02 AM

3201 Cornflower Drive

3201 Cornflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Cornflower Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Great home in quiet community 3 bed 2.1 bath, Hardwood floors throughout first floor. New Carpet in second floor. Light and bright decorated in soft designer colors, island kitchen with silestone counters with glass tile backsplash , gas stove. Subway tile surrounds Fire Place with gas logs. Double vanities with granite counters in master bath with jetted tub , separate shower. Hard wood floors down.Patio extension covered in cedar roof with an awesome stone fireplace, cedar fencing. A must see! Plus, garage flooring and shelving too. Game room or study upstairs. Nice large backyard. Close to Chisholm walking,biking trail.Easy access to Highway 75, 190 and PGBT, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Cornflower Drive have any available units?
3201 Cornflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Cornflower Drive have?
Some of 3201 Cornflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Cornflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Cornflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Cornflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Cornflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3201 Cornflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Cornflower Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 Cornflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Cornflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Cornflower Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Cornflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Cornflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Cornflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Cornflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Cornflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

