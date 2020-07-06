3201 Cornflower Drive

Amenities

Great home in quiet community 3 bed 2.1 bath, Hardwood floors throughout first floor. New Carpet in second floor. Light and bright decorated in soft designer colors, island kitchen with silestone counters with glass tile backsplash , gas stove. Subway tile surrounds Fire Place with gas logs. Double vanities with granite counters in master bath with jetted tub , separate shower. Hard wood floors down.Patio extension covered in cedar roof with an awesome stone fireplace, cedar fencing. A must see! Plus, garage flooring and shelving too. Game room or study upstairs. Nice large backyard. Close to Chisholm walking,biking trail.Easy access to Highway 75, 190 and PGBT, Shopping and Restaurants.