Completely updated 3 bedroom home with garage converted to be a 4th bedroom or a family room with fireplace and a walk-in closet. Recent paint inside and out. Newer flooring. Granite kitchen countertop. Newer bathroom cabinets. Newer appliances and fixtures. Newer ceiling fans. Enclosed patio. 1 storage shed. Landlord uses the 2nd storage shed for her own storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have any available units?
3200 Oak Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have?
Some of 3200 Oak Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Oak Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Oak Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.