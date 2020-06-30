3200 Oak Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bedroom home with garage converted to be a 4th bedroom or a family room with fireplace and a walk-in closet. Recent paint inside and out. Newer flooring. Granite kitchen countertop. Newer bathroom cabinets. Newer appliances and fixtures. Newer ceiling fans. Enclosed patio. 1 storage shed. Landlord uses the 2nd storage shed for her own storage.