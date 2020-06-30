All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3200 Oak Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3200 Oak Vista Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:52 AM

3200 Oak Vista Drive

3200 Oak Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3200 Oak Vista Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 3 bedroom home with garage converted to be a 4th bedroom or a family room with fireplace and a walk-in closet. Recent paint inside and out. Newer flooring. Granite kitchen countertop. Newer bathroom cabinets. Newer appliances and fixtures. Newer ceiling fans. Enclosed patio. 1 storage shed. Landlord uses the 2nd storage shed for her own storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have any available units?
3200 Oak Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have?
Some of 3200 Oak Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Oak Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Oak Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Oak Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Oak Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Oak Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Oak Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3200 Oak Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 Oak Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Oak Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Oak Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District