Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:03 PM

3153 Kings Canyon Drive

3153 Kings Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3153 Kings Canyon Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute one story home in highly sought after Plano location with exemplary schools. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & 2 eating areas. Light & bright with high ceilings & skylights. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops & plenty of cabinet space. Wood floors in Living & Dining. Tile in Breakfast & all wet areas. Living room overlooking the beautiful deck for leisure & entertaining. Landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Refrigerator can stay. Move in ready. Won't last! Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive have any available units?
3153 Kings Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive have?
Some of 3153 Kings Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 Kings Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3153 Kings Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 Kings Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3153 Kings Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3153 Kings Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3153 Kings Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 3153 Kings Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3153 Kings Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 Kings Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 Kings Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

