3153 Kings Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Cute one story home in highly sought after Plano location with exemplary schools. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & 2 eating areas. Light & bright with high ceilings & skylights. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops & plenty of cabinet space. Wood floors in Living & Dining. Tile in Breakfast & all wet areas. Living room overlooking the beautiful deck for leisure & entertaining. Landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Refrigerator can stay. Move in ready. Won't last! Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.