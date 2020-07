Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Contemporary and completely FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on first floor in great location close to major highways and shopping. All utilities plus internet and cable included. Fully equipped kitchen, front load LG washer and dryer. Spacious master bathroom with large walk-in closet. Office nook in master bedroom with printer and scanner for your business needs. Covered patio overlooking greenbelt and enjoy the community pool.