Amenities

dishwasher garage playground fireplace oven refrigerator

Beautiful home in desirable Russell Creek Neighborhood with Plano Top Rated Schools! Located only steps away from the large recreational park with a lake, playground and award-winning Plano Public Schools. Easy access to highway 121 and shopping centers. This home also boasts abundant natural light, vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting, ample cabinet storage and counter space etc. Move in ready! and Refrigerator is available to new tenant!